TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020
_____
263 FPUS54 KBRO 160956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
TXZ253-170300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ255-170300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ257-170300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-170300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ254-170300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ256-170300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-170300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
late morning and early afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ249-170300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the late morning and early
afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ250-170300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ353-170300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ251-170300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the
morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ351-170300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the
morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs near 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
