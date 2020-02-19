TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

TXZ253-200300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the

day. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

TXZ255-200300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then

chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Slight chance of rain in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through

the day. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ257-200300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

late morning and afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs around

60. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ252-200300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ254-200300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ256-200300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then

chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the

day. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ248-200300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Slight chance of rain in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ249-200300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-200300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Patchy

fog. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the

day. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ353-200300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the

day. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TXZ251-200300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the

day. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ351-200300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 60.

