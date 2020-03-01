TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting

to the southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 80. South winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon decreasing to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

