TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

384 FPUS54 KBRO 120857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 80.

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs near 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs near

80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

