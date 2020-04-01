TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
491 FPUS54 KBRO 010856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
TXZ253-020300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming southeast around
10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-020300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ257-020300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ252-020300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ254-020300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-020300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-020300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-020300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ250-020300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ353-020300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming southeast
around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ251-020300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-020300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
