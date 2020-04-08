TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
087 FPUS54 KBRO 080856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
TXZ253-090300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ255-090300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in
the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ257-090300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
TXZ252-090300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ254-090300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ256-090300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ248-090300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming
northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ249-090300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
TXZ250-090300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ353-090300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ251-090300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ351-090300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
