TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

070 FPUS54 KBRO 160856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

TXZ253-170300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-170300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-170300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-170300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-170300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-170300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-170300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-170300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-170300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ353-170300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ251-170300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-170300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

