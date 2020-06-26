TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

_____

960 FPUS54 KBRO 260857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

TXZ253-270300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-270300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-270300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-270300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-270300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-270300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-270300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-270300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-270300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-270300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-270300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-270300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather