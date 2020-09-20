TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

_____

861 FPUS54 KBRO 200853

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

TXZ253-202200-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-202200-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-202200-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-202200-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-202200-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-202200-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-202200-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-202200-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-202200-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-202200-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-202200-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-202200-

Coastal Kenedy-

353 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

