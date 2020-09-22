TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020

_____

700 FPUS54 KBRO 220857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

TXZ253-230300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-230300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-230300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-230300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-230300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-230300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming northwest

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-230300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-230300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-230300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-230300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-230300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-230300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

_____

