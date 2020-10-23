TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020
_____
069 FPUS54 KBRO 230857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
TXZ253-240300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ255-240300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ257-240300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the late evening and overnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ252-240300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ254-240300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light becoming north around 15 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ256-240300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the late evening and overnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ248-240300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the late evening and overnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ249-240300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ250-240300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ353-240300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light becoming north around 15 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ251-240300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light becoming north around 15 mph early in
the morning.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ351-240300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
