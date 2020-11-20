TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020

513 FPUS54 KBRO 200957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

TXZ253-210300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-210300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-210300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

80. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-210300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-210300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-210300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ248-210300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-210300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-210300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-210300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-210300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-210300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

