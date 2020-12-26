TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

_____

895 FPUS54 KBRO 260957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

TXZ253-270300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-270300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-270300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-270300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-270300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-270300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-270300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-270300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-270300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-270300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-270300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ351-270300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather