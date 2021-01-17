TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021

_____

953 FPUS54 KBRO 170957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

TXZ253-180300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-180300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-180300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-180300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-180300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-180300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-180300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-180300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-180300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-180300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-180300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-180300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather