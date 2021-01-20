TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

252 FPUS54 KBRO 200957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

TXZ253-210300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-210300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-210300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-210300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the

southeast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-210300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-210300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-210300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light

becoming southwest around 10 mph early in the afternoon shifting

to the southeast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-210300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-210300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-210300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south early in

the afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-210300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-210300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

