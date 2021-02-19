TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Wind

chill readings 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to

36 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Light winds. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to

34 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around

30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs near 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

