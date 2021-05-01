TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

750 FPUS54 KBRO 010857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon shifting to the north. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and early

afternoon shifting to the northwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

shifting to the west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south late in the morning shifting

to the southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming south around 10 mph

early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

