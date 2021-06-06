TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 5, 2021 _____ 870 FPUS54 KBRO 060858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 TXZ253-070300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ255-070300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ257-070300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ252-070300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 112 to 117 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 115 to 120. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ254-070300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ256-070300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ248-070300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 113 to 118. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ249-070300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ250-070300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ353-070300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ251-070300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ351-070300- Coastal Kenedy- 358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$