TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

861 FPUS54 KBRO 070859

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

TXZ253-080300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-080300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ257-080300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-080300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-080300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-080300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-080300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-080300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-080300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ353-080300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-080300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ351-080300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather