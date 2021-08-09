TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

