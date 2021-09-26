TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021

_____

865 FPUS54 KBRO 260857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

TXZ253-270300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ255-270300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-270300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-270300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-270300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-270300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-270300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-270300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ250-270300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-270300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the morning becoming

light becoming southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ251-270300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-270300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

