TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

_____

825 FPUS54 KBRO 110858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

TXZ253-120300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-120300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-120300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ252-120300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers.

Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-120300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-120300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-120300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers.

Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-120300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers.

Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-120300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers.

Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-120300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers.

Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-120300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers.

Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ351-120300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers.

Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather