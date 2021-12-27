TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

899 FPUS54 KBRO 270957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until late

afternoon becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming south

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

