TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

337 FPUS54 KBRO 300957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

TXZ253-310300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ255-310300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ257-310300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ252-310300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ254-310300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ256-310300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ248-310300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ249-310300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ250-310300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ353-310300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ251-310300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ351-310300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much cooler.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

