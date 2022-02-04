TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Wind chill readings

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 30 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill

readings 17 to 27.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings 17 to 27.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Wind chill

readings 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph

late in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 20 to 30.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 30 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings

17 to 27.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph

decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

16 to 26.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph

late in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings

20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings 18 to

28.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 40.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings

16 to 26.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Wind chill readings

15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings 16 to 26.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

16 to 26 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

