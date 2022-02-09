TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

