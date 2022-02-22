TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022 _____ 363 FPUS54 KBRO 220957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 TXZ253-230300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ255-230300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ257-230300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 25 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ252-230300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ254-230300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ256-230300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ248-230300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ249-230300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ250-230300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ353-230300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ251-230300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ351-230300- Coastal Kenedy- 356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$