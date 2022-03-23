TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

105 FPUS54 KBRO 230906

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

TXZ253-232115-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ255-232115-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ257-232115-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ252-232115-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ254-232115-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ256-232115-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ248-232115-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ249-232115-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ250-232115-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ353-232115-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ251-232115-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ351-232115-

Coastal Kenedy-

406 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

