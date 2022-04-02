TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

TXZ253-022100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-022100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ257-022100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ252-022100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-022100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-022100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-022100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-022100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-022100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-022100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-022100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-022100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

