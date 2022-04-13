TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

458 FPUS54 KBRO 130857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

TXZ253-132100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Hazy this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around

102. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ255-132100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Hazy this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ355-132100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Hazy this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ455-132100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hazy, windy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-132100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Hazy this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 103.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. More humid with highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows around 70. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ254-132100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hazy this

morning. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ354-132100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hazy this

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ248-132100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ249-132100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Hazy this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around

101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ250-132100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Hazy this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around

101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ353-132100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Hazy this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around

101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ251-132100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Hazy this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ351-132100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hazy this

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ454-132100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hazy, breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ451-132100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hazy, breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

