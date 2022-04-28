TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

_____

645 FPUS54 KBRO 280857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

TXZ253-282100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-282100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ355-282100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ455-282100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ252-282100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ254-282100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

90. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ354-282100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-282100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ249-282100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-282100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ353-282100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ251-282100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ351-282100-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ454-282100-

Willacy Island-

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ451-282100-

Kenedy Island-

356 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather