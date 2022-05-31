TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

_____

903 FPUS54 KBRO 310857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

TXZ253-312100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ255-312100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ355-312100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ455-312100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny . Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-312100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

values up to 106 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ254-312100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ354-312100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-312100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-312100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ250-312100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ353-312100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ251-312100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ351-312100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ454-312100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ451-312100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

