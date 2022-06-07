TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ255-072100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ355-072100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ455-072100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-072100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ254-072100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ354-072100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ248-072100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-072100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ250-072100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ353-072100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ251-072100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

$$

TXZ351-072100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ454-072100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

90. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

$$

TXZ451-072100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

90. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

