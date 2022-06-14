TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

153 FPUS54 KBRO 140858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

TXZ253-142100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ255-142100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Hazy, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ355-142100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ455-142100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy . Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ252-142100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ254-142100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ354-142100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-142100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy, hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ249-142100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ250-142100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ353-142100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ251-142100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

TXZ351-142100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ454-142100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ451-142100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

