Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

TXZ253-122100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-122100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ355-122100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ455-122100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-122100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ254-122100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ354-122100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ248-122100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ249-122100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-122100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-122100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-122100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ351-122100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ454-122100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

around 90. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ451-122100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

