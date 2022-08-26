TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

