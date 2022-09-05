TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ 580 FPUS54 KBRO 050858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TXZ253-052100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ255-052100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ355-052100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ455-052100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ252-052100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ254-052100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ354-052100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ248-052100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ249-052100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ250-052100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ353-052100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ251-052100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ351-052100- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ454-052100- Willacy Island- 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ451-052100- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$