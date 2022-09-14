TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

833 FPUS54 KBRO 140858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

TXZ253-142100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ255-142100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ355-142100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ455-142100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ252-142100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ254-142100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ354-142100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ248-142100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-142100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-142100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ353-142100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ251-142100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ351-142100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ454-142100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ451-142100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

