TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022 _____ 549 FPUS54 KBRO 150857 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 TXZ253-152100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ255-152100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ355-152100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ455-152100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ252-152100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ254-152100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ354-152100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ248-152100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ249-152100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ250-152100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ353-152100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ251-152100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ351-152100- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ454-152100- Willacy Island- 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ451-152100- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather