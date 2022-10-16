TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022

882 FPUS54 KBRO 160858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

TXZ253-162100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ255-162100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ355-162100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ455-162100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy with lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-162100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ254-162100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ354-162100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ248-162100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-162100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-162100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-162100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ251-162100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ351-162100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ454-162100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ451-162100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and

less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

