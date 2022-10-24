TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 23, 2022

_____

715 FPUS54 KBRO 240857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

TXZ253-242100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-242100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ355-242100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ455-242100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy with lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-242100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ254-242100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs

around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ354-242100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-242100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds. Cooler with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-242100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs around 80. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-242100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs around 80. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ353-242100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-242100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 80.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ351-242100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ454-242100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy with lows

around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy and less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into

the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ451-242100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy and less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather