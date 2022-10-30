TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near

steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

