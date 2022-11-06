TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 516 FPUS54 KBRO 060857 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 TXZ253-062200- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ255-062200- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ355-062200- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ455-062200- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 80. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ252-062200- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ254-062200- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ354-062200- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ248-062200- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ249-062200- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ250-062200- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ353-062200- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ251-062200- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ351-062200- Coastal Kenedy- 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ454-062200- Willacy Island- 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ451-062200- Kenedy Island- 257 AM CST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$