TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

TXZ253-221700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ255-221700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely early this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ355-221700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely early this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning, then areas of

fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ455-221700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Rain early this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-221700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60. East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ254-221700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely late, then a chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ354-221700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely early this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ248-221700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of rain

late, then a chance of rain this morning. A slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ249-221700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of rain early

this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ250-221700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-221700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-221700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-221700-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ454-221700-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely early this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ451-221700-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely late, then a chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

