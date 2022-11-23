TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

_____

497 FPUS54 KBRO 230957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

TXZ253-231700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late, then a

chance of rain this morning. A slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-231700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late,

then a chance of rain this morning. A slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ355-231700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ455-231700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy and less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-231700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ254-231700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Wind chill values in the upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in

the upper 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ354-231700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ248-231700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early this morning,

then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph early this morning, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ249-231700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late, then a

chance of rain this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Wind chill values in the mid 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-231700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-231700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late, then a

chance of rain this morning. A slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ251-231700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Wind chill values in the mid 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-231700-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values in the upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values in the

upper 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ454-231700-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy and less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ451-231700-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy and less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather