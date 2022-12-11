TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

TXZ253-111700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ255-111700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ355-111700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the

afternoon.

TXZ455-111700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

TXZ252-111700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ254-111700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ354-111700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ248-111700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

TXZ249-111700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ250-111700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ353-111700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ251-111700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ351-111700-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ454-111700-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ451-111700-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

