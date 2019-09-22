TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019

416 FPUS54 KCRP 220850

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

TXZ343-222200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ443-222200-

Nueces Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-222200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-222200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-222200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-222200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-222200-

Coastal Kleberg-

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-222200-

Kleberg Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-222200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ244-222200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-222200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ345-222200-

Aransas Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-222200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ246-222200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-222200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ347-222200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-222200-

Calhoun Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-222200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ232-222200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-222200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-222200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-222200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-222200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-222200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

350 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TMT/EKZ

