TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

TXZ343-162200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ443-162200-

Nueces Islands-

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-162200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-162200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-162200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ242-162200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-162200-

Coastal Kleberg-

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-162200-

Kleberg Islands-

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ344-162200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ244-162200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-162200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345-162200-

Aransas Islands-

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ346-162200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-162200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-162200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347-162200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ447-162200-

Calhoun Islands-

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-162200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-162200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-162200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ231-162200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 70. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ240-162200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-162200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ230-162200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

