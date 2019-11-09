TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Nueces Islands-
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Kleberg-
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kleberg Islands-
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Aransas Islands-
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Calhoun Islands-
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
329 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
