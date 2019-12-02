TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

986 FPUS54 KCRP 020930

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

TXZ343-022230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-022230-

Nueces Islands-

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-022230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ234-022230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light west

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ239-022230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ242-022230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ342-022230-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-022230-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-022230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-022230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ245-022230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ345-022230-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-022230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-022230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ247-022230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ347-022230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-022230-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-022230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light west

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-022230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light west

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-022230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ231-022230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-022230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-022230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ230-022230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

85/87

